APCRDA holds Gram Sabhas in Amaravati villages amid ongoing land acquisition process

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted Gram Sabhas in Ainavolu and Malkapuram villages on Tuesday as part of ongoing land acquisition activities for the construction of Amaravati. Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, Director (Lands – Capital City) N Vasantha Rayudu, and senior officials participated in the meetings.

Addressing farmers, Bhargava Teja explained that land pooling had already been undertaken for roads, LPS zones, and other infrastructure projects.

He clarified that since some landowners had not come forward despite repeated discussions, APCRDA had issued land acquisition notifications strictly in line with prescribed procedures. Farmers whose names are included in acquisition notices still have the option to join land pooling within the stipulated timeframe.

Villagers raised several concerns during the Gram Sabha, which officials assured would be addressed on priority as per government guidelines. The Additional Commissioner urged farmers to cooperate with APCRDA in view of the rapid progress of Amaravati construction works.

He also advised those allotted returnable plots to complete registrations at the competent authority offices without delay. The meetings form part of APCRDA’s efforts to ensure transparency and farmer participation in the capital city development process.