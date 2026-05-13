CM Naidu, Lokesh attend Assam CM’s swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister for Assam at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Naidu and Lokesh exchanged pleasantries with several leaders of the NDA during the oath taking ceremony.

Congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath once again as the Chief Minister of Assam and securing a remarkable hat-trick for NDA, Naidu extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to all members of Council of Ministers for a successful and impactful tenure in serving the people of Assam and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu and Lokesh, along with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Guwahati airport.

‘The “Highway Man of India’ continues to inspire all of us with his infectious enthusiasm for nation-building, transformative infrastructure and his relentless drive to build a faster, stronger India. Thank you sir for your warm words of appreciation for the work being done in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of our CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu garu. Your encouragement means a lot to us as we work towards building world-class infrastructure and accelerating growth in AP,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.