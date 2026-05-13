Dalit assault case: Andhra Pradesh HC seeks police explanation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken serious note of allegations that police in Nellore district brutally assaulted a Dalit man after failing to apprehend his son, who was an accused in a case.

The bench of Justice Y Lakshmana Rao observed that there are prima facie records — including medical reports and photographs — confirming the injuries sustained by Polayya, a daily wage worker from Manglapuram village in Chennur mandal. The court stated that these documents substantiate claims of custodial violence at the Gudur Rural Police Station.

According to the petition, Polayya was taken into custody on April 18 after his son, an accused in a case, was unavailable. He was allegedly beaten severely between 4 pm and 10 pm, resulting in his hospitalisation. His counsel, advocate V Surendra Reddy, submitted medical records and newspaper reports, and requested preservation of CCTV footage from the police station.

The High Court directed Nellore SP, Gudur Rural Inspector Kishore Babu, SI Tirupatiah, and constables Das and Chinnala to appear personally before the court on May 14.