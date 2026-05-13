Mentor Collectors to replicate governance success stories across districts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a strategic “Mentorship” framework to streamline governance in Andhra Pradesh, tasking high-performing District Collectors with guiding the statewide implementation of local success stories.

The initiative makes these pioneering officers subject-matter experts to help replicate effective models across all 28 districts, marking a functional shift in how successful administration is scaled.

At the 7th Collectors’ Conference held recently, Naidu designated 10 Collectors as mentors for nine specific innovative projects. This model aims to foster a culture of peer-to-peer learning to ensure that proven solutions in welfare and service delivery are scaled efficiently.

The Chief Minister noted that by adopting these best practices, the administration can deliver better results at a lower cost while strengthening public trust.

Providing clarity on the functional nature of the mentors’ role, I&PR Commissioner KS Viswanathan told the TNIE that the setup is designed for collaboration rather than control. “It will be more like advisory, combined with sharing best practices. There will be a nodal department where a mentor Collector will act as the model Collector. As they have already achieved some success in the concept, they will invite other Collectors to their respective districts for training,” he said.

He added that these mentor Collectors may also have to visit other districts at least once to provide guidance and hand-holding support during implementation.