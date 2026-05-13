MNVS Prabhakar takes charge as RINL CMD

VISAKHAPATNAM: MNVS Prabhakar on Tuesday assumed charge as CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Prabhakar brings over three decades of experience in the Indian steel sector. Prior to his appointment at RINL, he served as Executive Director of NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), where he was associated with operational initiatives undertaken by the company. He began his career with SAIL in 1991 as a Management Trainee (Technical) after completing his Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy from VRCE, Nagpur. He later obtained an MBA in Human Resources and Marketing.

Over the years, Prabhakar held several leadership positions across operational and functional areas in the steel sector. He joined NMDC Steel Limited as Executive Director on February 1, 2025.

According to officials, he focused on operational stabilisation, safety management, productivity improvement and implementation of digital systems. His appointment comes at a time when RINL is focusing on operational strengthening, financial sustainability and future expansion plans.