Nurses play major role in patient care: Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has emphasised the vital role of nurses in patient care, describing them as “sisters” whose compassion, kindness, and dedication bring comfort to those in distress.

Speaking at the Florence Nightingale Awards ceremony held at the Government Medical College auditorium in Guntur on Tuesday evening, he said that a nurse’s smile and gentle words can ease nearly half of a patient’s suffering.

He noted that international studies have recognised nursing as one of the most sacred professions. He urged nurses to constantly evaluate their performance, enhance their skills, and treat patients with the same warmth they show their own families. Referring to Florence Nightingale’s legacy, he said her service to wounded soldiers remains unforgettable even after two centuries.

He stressed that Andhra nurses deserve greater recognition, similar to their counterparts in Kerala, and called for introspection and renewed commitment to the profession. He suggested studying Kerala’s best practices to further improve patient services.

The minister also announced training programs in German and other foreign languages to help nurses secure overseas employment opportunities.

He said the coalition government, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, is strengthening public hospitals, with OP and IP cases rising significantly.