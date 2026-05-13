Plan to ramp up Suryalanka tourism infrastructure in Andhra with Rs 97.52 crore

BAPATLA: Andhra Pradesh’s tourism push in Bapatla district gained momentum with ministers and officials reviewing the Rs 97.52 crore Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project at Suryalanka Beach.
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Revenue, Registration & Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, along with District Collector Vinod Kumar V, APTDC Chairman Nookasani Balaji, and senior officials, inspected ongoing works and inaugurated adventure sports including water zorbing, jet rides, and ATV biking.
They also unveiled the ‘Bay of Bapatla’ branding logo, T-shirts, and badges, positioning Suryalanka as the district’s tourism crown jewel.
Satya Prasad emphasised that tourism development would transform Bapatla’s economy, providing families with recreational spaces while boosting local livelihoods.
He stressed strict adherence to quality standards in construction, warning contractors against negligence. He noted that projects must withstand monsoon and cyclone conditions, and highlighted complaints about improper curing with saltwater, cautioning that such lapses would invite action.
APTDC Chairman Balaji said Andhra Pradesh is advancing rapidly under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, with Suryalanka being developed to surpass Goa as a premier beach destination.
Collector Vinod Kumar added that new policies under G.O. No 15 are driving tourism expansion, with 42 permanent shops, reception centres, boating facilities, and jetties planned across 21 acres.
He directed officials to complete all works by September. Bapatla MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma stated that the government aims to make his constituency a tourism hub, with star hotels, adventure sports, and infrastructure expected to generate Rs 100 crore annual revenue.
District SP B Umamaheswar assured robust security for rising tourist inflows, citing CCTV surveillance, drones, watch towers, and foot patrols to ensure visitor safety.
Together with earlier announcements by Minister Durgesh on branding, Blue Flag certification, PPP partnerships, and cinema tourism promotion, the latest review underscores the coalition government’s determination to make Suryalanka Beach a comprehensive international tourism hub by 2029.
Suryalanka Beach is steadily evolving from a scenic coastal attraction into a world-class tourism hub, combining leisure, adventure, infrastructure, and global standards under Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious tourism vision.