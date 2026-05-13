Prepare plan to ease jail overcrowding: Andhra Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a detailed review meeting with prison department officials at the Secretariat, focusing on multiple issues related to jail administration and reforms.

The minister directed officials to prepare a separate list of the State’s 25 non-functioning jails out of the total 106, and submit proposals on repairing and repurposing them for prison activities. With overcrowding reported in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam jails, she instructed that some non-functional jails be renovated to shift inmates and reduce congestion.

A comprehensive action plan to address overcrowding was sought, along with proposals for establishing new district jails in newly formed districts to ensure that each district has its own facility.

Anitha asked for a full report on the demolition of the Bheemunipatnam jail. She also directed officials to prepare proposals for restoring the non-functional Chintapalli jail using ITDA funds.

Reports were sought on setting up rehabilitation and de-addiction centres alongside jails, and on land allocation issues in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

The minister called for proposals to establish a Prison Development Fund and asked for a report on creating special MAPS courts for NDPS cases. She emphasised the need for psychiatric support in prisons, skill development and training programmes for inmates.