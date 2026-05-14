Andhra CM to inaugurate Rs 98 crore Kakinada GGH new block on June 18

VIJAYAWADA: A state-of-the-art Mother and Child Health (MCH) block has been completed at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada, thanks to the generosity of Rangaraya Medical College alumni in North America and government support.

The five-storey facility, built at a cost of Rs 98 crore, will be inaugurated on June 18, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirming his participation.

Chairman of the MCH Building Committee of Rangaraya Medical College Alumni of North America, Dr Achanta Subbaraya Choudhary, said the project was made possible through alumni contributions and government funding. He discussed the inauguration and related arrangements with Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday. Of the total expenditure, Rs 70 crore was spent on construction, with alumni contributing Rs 60 crore in donations. Around 125 former medical students, who graduated between 1958 and 2002, pooled resources to make the project a reality.

The government provided an additional Rs 11 crore for construction and Rs 27 crore for equipment. The new block houses 465 beds and advanced facilities, including a dedicated floor for neonatal wards equipped with laminar flow systems. Officials said the building will deliver high-quality maternal and child healthcare services free of cost, significantly benefiting poor and middle-class families.

Authorities emphasised that the initiative reflects the enduring commitment of alumni to public health and the government’s resolve to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.