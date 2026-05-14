Andhra HC revokes bail of school principal in POCSO case

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has set aside the bail granted by a Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Vijayawada to a 62-year-old school principal accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old autistic girl, holding that the lower court failed to appreciate the gravity of the allegations, the victim’s vulnerability and the principles governing cases under the POCSO Act.

The case pertains to allegations that Sambasiva Rao, principal of a school in Vijayawada, sexually harassed the minor girl on February 25, and threatened to kill her grandparents if she disclosed it. Following a complaint lodged by the grandmother, police arrested the accused on March 12. While his first bail plea was dismissed, the Special POCSO Court later granted bail on a second petition despite no substantial change in circumstances.

Allowing the grandmother’s petition seeking cancellation of bail, the HC directed its Registrar to place the matter before the Chief Justice for consideration of appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of lapses in POCSO cases.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa directed the accused, Sambasiva Rao, to surrender before authorities within three days from the date of receipt of the order. The HC clarified that if he failed to surrender, police would take him into custody.