CM Naidu calls for ‘responsible spending habits’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon the people to adopt responsible spending habits and support the nation by following the eight-point advisory issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its potential economic impact on India.
He appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, encourage work-from-home practices, avoid unnecessary expenditure and luxury travel, prefer domestic tourism over foreign travel, exercise restraint in discretionary spending, including gold purchases.
He urged citizens to adopt the spirit of ‘My Nation-My responsibility’ during challenging times. The Chief Minister assured grant of approvals for all institutions in autopilot mode and at the same time asked entrepreneurs to take responsibility for completing projects as per schedule.
Speaking after laying the foundation for Bollineni Institute of Skill, Education and Research (BISER) at Nidamarru village in Amaravati, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s ambition to transform the capital into a world-class knowledge and healthcare hub.
The Chief Minister said that foundation ceremonies should be followed by speedy project execution and inaugurations. He expressed hope that the proposed KIMS hospital in Amaravati should be operational by the same date in 2027.
Praising KIMS Chairman Dr Bhaskar Rao, he said the institution, which started on a small scale, had expanded into a major healthcare network, emphasising that entrepreneurship is essential for wealth creation in both the state and the country.
He said as part of Amaravati’s growth, the BISER initiative and KIMS project are expected to create a large ecosystem in healthcare and skill development.
The proposed ecosystem includes a 500-bed super-speciality hospital, 250 medical seats and 1,000 non-medical seats, training for 1,000 additional healthcare professionals and employment opportunities for around 5,000 people, including in dental and physiotherapy sectors.
The Chief Minister stressed that there is growing global demand for doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff and added that even doctors must adapt to new technologies such as AI. Referring to the tensions in West Asia, the Chief Minister said disruptions in fuel supplies and economic uncertainties underline the need for energy self-reliance. He emphasised accelerating green energy production through rooftop solar and decentralised power generation.
He also said the government had reduced electricity procurement costs and assured that electricity tariffs would not be increased under the present administration.
The Chief Minister said the government had allocated Rs 20,000 crore to the health sector in the state budget and emphasised growing international demand for nurses and paramedical professionals.
He encouraged youth to learn foreign languages to access global employment opportunities and praised BISER’s AI-based visual assistance technology for people with vision impairment.