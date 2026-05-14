CM Naidu calls for ‘responsible spending habits’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon the people to adopt responsible spending habits and support the nation by following the eight-point advisory issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its potential economic impact on India.

He appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, encourage work-from-home practices, avoid unnecessary expenditure and luxury travel, prefer domestic tourism over foreign travel, exercise restraint in discretionary spending, including gold purchases.

He urged citizens to adopt the spirit of ‘My Nation-My responsibility’ during challenging times. The Chief Minister assured grant of approvals for all institutions in autopilot mode and at the same time asked entrepreneurs to take responsibility for completing projects as per schedule.

Speaking after laying the foundation for Bollineni Institute of Skill, Education and Research (BISER) at Nidamarru village in Amaravati, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s ambition to transform the capital into a world-class knowledge and healthcare hub.

The Chief Minister said that foundation ceremonies should be followed by speedy project execution and inaugurations. He expressed hope that the proposed KIMS hospital in Amaravati should be operational by the same date in 2027.

Praising KIMS Chairman Dr Bhaskar Rao, he said the institution, which started on a small scale, had expanded into a major healthcare network, emphasising that entrepreneurship is essential for wealth creation in both the state and the country.

He said as part of Amaravati’s growth, the BISER initiative and KIMS project are expected to create a large ecosystem in healthcare and skill development.