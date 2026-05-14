Court cancels MLC Anantha Babu’s bail in murder case

KAKINADA: The Rajahmundry Special Court cancelled the bail of MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskara Rao alias Anantha Babu, a key accused in the murder case of driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, after finding that he had allegedly attempted to influence witnesses and threaten them during the bail period.

Though the SC had granted conditional bail, the court observed that Anantha Babu had engaged in unlawful activities while out on bail. According to the prosecution, he allegedly attempted to influence four key witnesses and threatened to kill them if they failed to testify in his favour.

The Special Court revoked his bail. Sarapavaram police arrested Anantha Babu on April 24 in intimidation. He is lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail as a remand prisoner. With the cancellation of bail, he will remain in custody until completion of murder trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Muppalla Subbarao argued the case and submitted evidence related to witness intimidation before the court. The court clarified that hearings in case will commence from May 20.

RPI State president Pitta Vara Prasad said, “The murder case of Dalit youth Veedhi Subrahmanyam must proceed transparently for the truth to emerge. Witnesses must be examined under court supervision without pressure.”