Dealers must deliver LPG cylinders within 5 days of booking: Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday held a teleconference with district civil supplies officials to review LPG backlog clearance, prevention of PDS rice diversion, and daily monitoring of petrol bunks. He issued firm instructions to ensure accountability and warned of stringent action against violators.
The minister directed that all LPG backlogs must be cleared by May 16, with oil companies coordinating closely with district machinery. He stressed that distributors should deliver cylinders within four to five days of booking, and officials must conduct field inspections to verify supply chains.
Manohar cautioned that distributors with excessive pending backlogs—some exceeding 5,000 connections in districts like West Godavari, Eluru, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur—would face suspension. He emphasised strict enforcement of the OTP system to prevent diversion of cylinders. On fuel supply, Manohar instructed officials to maintain daily surveillance of petrol bunks to prevent shortages and bulk sales irregularities.
He asked that flex boards be displayed at outlets, reassuring consumers of adequate stocks, and warned that any malpractice such as unauthorised nozzle transactions would invite criminal cases.
He also directed police coordination to curb misinformation on social media that could trigger panic buying.
Turning to PDS rice, the minister ordered the immediate formation of special task forces in every district to stop illegal transport from godowns and ration shops. He said errant dealers and MLS point in-charges must be booked, and in serious cases, PD Act provisions should be invoked against organised rackets.
He insisted that task forces deliver tangible results and that headquarters would monitor district-level performance through a dedicated cell.
He underlined that the government is committed to ensuring transparent supply of essential commodities and warned officials against negligence.
Civil Supplies Commissioner Kannababu and representatives of oil companies attended the tele conference held on Wednesday.