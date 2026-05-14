Dealers must deliver LPG cylinders within 5 days of booking: Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday held a teleconference with district civil supplies officials to review LPG backlog clearance, prevention of PDS rice diversion, and daily monitoring of petrol bunks. He issued firm instructions to ensure accountability and warned of stringent action against violators.

The minister directed that all LPG backlogs must be cleared by May 16, with oil companies coordinating closely with district machinery. He stressed that distributors should deliver cylinders within four to five days of booking, and officials must conduct field inspections to verify supply chains.

Manohar cautioned that distributors with excessive pending backlogs—some exceeding 5,000 connections in districts like West Godavari, Eluru, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur—would face suspension. He emphasised strict enforcement of the OTP system to prevent diversion of cylinders. On fuel supply, Manohar instructed officials to maintain daily surveillance of petrol bunks to prevent shortages and bulk sales irregularities.