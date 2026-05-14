Make Andhra economy more robust: Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to strengthen institutional capacity and adopt real‑time monitoring systems to make Andhra Pradesh’s economy more robust. Chairing a review meeting on the Planning Department at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he emphasised that achieving 15% growth is essential to meet the Swarna Andhra 2047 target.

Naidu instructed that training programmes be conducted for staff from the State down to the mandal level over the next three months. He said officials must be trained to prepare Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates through real‑time monitoring, rather than relying solely on traditional methods.

The Chief Minister stressed that Andhra Pradesh will soon move towards data‑driven governance, integrating capacity building, AI‑based economic analysis, large‑scale surveys, KPI auditing, and training for district and mandal officers.

Officials briefed him on the development of AI‑based economic analysis systems across agriculture, industry, and services. Naidu advised them to identify indicators that are not currently being tracked and incorporate them into the monitoring framework.