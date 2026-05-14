Mango growers hopeful of stable prices amid export uncertainty

TIRUPATI: The mango belt of the erstwhile Chittoor district is preparing for the seasonal trade with greater confidence, as local market trends and expectations over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) look more promising than last year. District Collector Sumit Kumar is actively coordinating with farmers and juice factory owners to ensure smooth procurement and stronger market support during the ongoing season.

Demand for edible mango varieties, particularly Banginapalli, has witnessed a sharp rise in domestic markets this year. At the same time, the district administration is intensifying efforts to secure better returns for Totapuri growers, especially in view of disruptions in exports to Gulf countries.

“According to horticulture department and industry estimates, mango cultivation in the erstwhile Chittoor district extends over nearly 1.1 lakh hectares this year, including around 86,000 hectares under Totapuri variety alone, reaffirming the region’s position as one of India’s largest mango and mango pulp hubs.”

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Sumit Kumar said there is no panic situation for mango farmers this season as more than 80 per cent of the mango pulp stock has already been sold out. He said the pulp stock position is much better compared to last year and added that mango processing units are ready to begin operations on time.