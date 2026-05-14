Minister Atchannaidu welcomes MSP for Kharif crops

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has lauded the Union Government’s announcement of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season, describing it as a historic and farmer-friendly decision.

He said the move demonstrates the Centre’s commitment to farmer welfare and strengthens confidence among cultivators across the country.

Atchannaidu noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has approved an expenditure of Rs 2.6 lakh crore to support the MSP hike, a measure that reflects its sincerity towards the farming community.

The agriculture minister has emphasised that fixing MSPs with at least 50 per cent profit over input costs provides genuine assurance to farmers, ensuring that their hard work is rewarded with fair returns.

Detailing the revised rates, the minister said the MSP for common paddy has been raised by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441 per quintal, while Grade-A paddy will fetch Rs 2,461.

Other crops include jowar at Rs 4,073, ragi at Rs 5,205, bajra at Rs 2,900, urad at Rs 8,200, maize at Rs 2,410, sesame at Rs 10,346, sunflower at Rs 8,343, cotton at Rs 8,667, and groundnut at Rs 7,517.

He said these increases are a clear indication of the Centre’s resolve to provide remunerative prices to cultivators.

Atchannaidu observed that the farming sector is currently facing rising costs of fertilisers, seeds, and labour, and the MSP hike will help ease the financial burden.

He assured that the Andhra Pradesh government will take all necessary steps to ensure farmers fully benefit from the revised MSPs.