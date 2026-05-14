MoHUA approves Rs 1,501 crore urban infra projects for Visakhapatnam

The projects are aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure in the developing Madhurawada area covering Madhurawada, East and Bheemili zones in the GVMC.

The Madhurawada underground drainage project is estimated at Rs 658.61 crore. It will be financed through 75% IFC loan and 25% UCF grant.

The project includes a 401-km sewer network and a 20 MLD sewage treatment plant based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology with tertiary treatment capability.

Household sewer connections will also be provided in the Madhurawada growth corridor.

The 24/7 water supply project is estimated to cost Rs 725.18 crore. The financing structure includes 50% bank loan, 25% UCF grant and 25% GVMC contribution. The project includes a 65 MLD water treatment plant, 37,407 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart connections and a volumetric tariff system.

The project will convert intermittent water supply into round-the-clock pressurised piped water supply in Zone 2 of Visakhapatnam. District Metering Areas (DMAs) will also be established to reduce non-revenue water losses.

The automation of bulk and semi-bulk water metering project has been estimated at Rs 117.24 crore. It will be funded through a mix of 50% bank loan, 25 % UCF grant and 25% GVMC contribution.

“We are grateful to the MoHUA for according in-principle to sanction three major UCF projects’’ Ketan Garg said.