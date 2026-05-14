Polavaram canal repairs begin after flood damage

ELURU: The retaining wall and ramp near the Polavaram Right Canal bridge in Lakshmipuram village, Pedavegi mandal, were severely damaged during last November’s cyclone, raising concern among residents.

Strong floodwaters eroded large portions of soil along the canal embankment, making the bridge surroundings unsafe for commuters and farmers.

After repeated complaints from villagers and farmers, authorities initiated repair works. Officials are reconstructing the retaining wall with reinforced concrete and strengthening the ramp to prevent erosion.

Additional protective measures are being taken to fortify the canal bund and safeguard the structure against future floods. Residents said similar erosion problems occur at several points along the Polavaram Right Canal, especially during the rainy season when embankments weaken. They urged officials to identify vulnerable stretches and implement permanent protective measures before the monsoon.

Villagers also raised concerns about construction quality, noting that the earlier retaining wall failed to withstand floodwaters. They demanded durable, high-quality works this time and called for completion before the rainy season.