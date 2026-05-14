Prepare action plan to check cyber crimes, CM directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to curb cyber and financial crimes in Andhra Pradesh. Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he emphasized the need for “Golden Hour Fund Recovery” technologies to ensure victims’ money is retrieved swiftly.

The Chief Minister instructed police and banking authorities to coordinate closely, prevent misuse of bank accounts by fraudsters, and adopt advanced tools such as Mule Account Hunter AI to flag suspicious accounts.

He also stressed the importance of Aadhaar authentication and biometric verification to check shell companies and fraudulent transactions.

Naidu called for continuous public awareness campaigns on cyber frauds, noting that investment scams and online loan frauds are rising. He asked banks to monitor large weekend transactions and consult the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on regulatory changes. He further directed AP Police, CID, and financial departments to frame clear guidelines for online fraud prevention.

Officials reported that Andhra Pradesh has received 9.29 lakh complaints on the 1930 toll‑free number.