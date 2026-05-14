Ryots urged to join land pooling scheme at Nekkalu

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Wednesday conducted a Gram Sabha in Nekkalu village, Thulluru mandal, as part of the ongoing land acquisition process for the development of Amaravati.

APCRDA Commissioner Vijay Rama Raju, along with Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja, and K Karthik, Planning Division Director B Suresh Kumar (FAC), and other senior officials, interacted with villagers to explain the status of land pooling and acquisition activities.

Officials informed that land pooling had earlier been undertaken for roads, Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) zones, and other infrastructure projects. However, since some farmers and landowners had not joined despite repeated consultations, APCRDA had recently issued land acquisition notifications strictly in line with legal procedures. During the meeting, villagers raised several concerns, including requests for establishment of key projects and institutions in Nekkalu. The Commissioner assured that all issues would be addressed on priority as per government norms and responded positively to the villagers’ demands.

Meanwhile, a special medical camp was organised for workers engaged in Amaravati capital construction projects at Mega Engineering Company, Rayapudi. Doctors and staff from Manipal Hospital conducted a series of health check-ups, including eye examinations, ECG, pulmonary function tests (PFT), blood pressure, and diabetes screening. It aimed at ensuring the health and safety of labourers working on large-scale capital region projects.