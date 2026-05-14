Tirupati will be developed as iconic tourist hub with international standards: Min

TIRUPATI: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said the coalition government is committed to transforming Tirupati into an iconic global tourist hub with international standards.

The Minister conducted a high-level review meeting with tourism department officials in a hotel here on Wednesday to discuss tourism projects in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya and SPSR Nellore districts.

During the meeting, Durgesh directed officials to develop new tourism circuits connecting areas surrounding Tirupati to attract more visitors.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing tourism projects and instructed officials to speed up pending proposals.

The Minister stressed the need to strengthen the tourism sector by allocating land to investors and ensuring the implementation of previously signed MoUs.

The Minister also reviewed land bank details, existing tourism properties and pending court cases related to tourism projects.

Speaking on regional development, Durgesh said the government aims to transform Annamayya district into an “economic district” through tourism-driven growth.