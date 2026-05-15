Andhra Pradesh's EAGLE team bags bronze in table tennis event

VIJAYAWADA: State Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team created history by winning two bronze medals in the table tennis events at the prestigious “Second All India Police Badminton Cluster 2025-26” tournament held in Lucknow under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh police from May 9 to 13.

Representing the EAGLE unit, chief Ake Ravi Krishna along with additional SP Swaroopa Rani, delivered an impressive performance in the Mixed Doubles category and clinched the bronze medal.

According to EAGLE officials, the tournament featured badminton and table tennis competitions involving police personnel from across the country. For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh police secured medals in table tennis at the national-level All India Police Sports Meet.

The AP Police team continued its success in the Women’s Doubles category as well. Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA) SP T Shobha Manjari and Additional SP Swaroopa Rani displayed remarkable skill and teamwork to secure another bronze medal for AP.

Speaking on the occasion, Ake Ravi Krishna said “With a message ‘Drugs Odhu Bro - Table Tennis Aadu Bro’, police proved that sports help youngsters handle stress and lead a disciplined life.”

He opined that every youth should cultivate at least two sports as part of their lifestyle and added that the EAGLE wing actively encourages youngsters to participate in sports activities.