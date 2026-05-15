APPGECET recorded pass percentage of 93.29: Officials

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 9,320 candidates qualified in the APPGECET-2026 entrance examination for admission into M.Tech and M.Pharmacy courses, recording a pass percentage of 93.29, officials announced on Thursday.

The results were released by Education Minister Nara Lokesh through X. He said candidates could access their results through the Higher Education Council website and via WhatsApp on 9552300009. He also congratulated the successful candidates.

According to APPGECET Convenor Professor P. Mallikarjuna Rao, 12,012 candidates applied for the examination and 9,990 appeared for the test. Among male candidates, 4,464 appeared for the examination and 4,144 qualified, with 92.83 per cent. Among female candidates, 5,526 candidates appeared and 5,176 qualified, with 93.67 per cent.

The examination was conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in 13 subjects from April 28 to April 30, 2026, in six sessions across 26 examination centres in AP. The results and examination details were formally released at Andhra University by Vice-Chancellor Professor GP Rajasekhar, who appreciated the smooth conduct of examination.