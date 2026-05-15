CNS reviews operational readiness of ENC during his three-day visit to Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reviewed the operational preparedness, training and administrative activities of the Eastern Naval Command during his three-day visit to Vizag.

As part of the visit, the Navy Chief embarked onboard INS Himgiri and spent a day at sea reviewing operational aspects of the Eastern Fleet in the Bay of Bengal. The review included advanced combat drills involving frontline warships, submarines, local flotilla units and maritime aircraft.

The CNS assessed the operational readiness and combat preparedness of the Eastern Fleet and interacted with officers and sailors during the exercise. He appreciated the coordination among various naval units and commended personnel for maintaining operational efficiency and readiness.

Addressing naval personnel during the visit, Admiral Tripathi emphasised the importance of maintaining high combat readiness amid the evolving geopolitical situation. He stated that operational availability and mission effectiveness must remain key priorities for the Indian Navy.

During interactions with personnel, the CNS highlighted the Navy’s operational philosophy, stating that “notice to steam must remain notice to combat,” while stressing the need for platforms and systems to remain prepared for rapid deployment when required.

The Navy Chief also participated in a “Fireside Chat” session held at Samudrika Auditorium, where he interacted with naval personnel and defence civilians. The session focused on operational effectiveness, personnel welfare and organisational motivation through discussions and exchange of ideas.

The visit also included reviews of training activities and administrative functioning under the Eastern Naval Command. Senior officials briefed the CNS on ongoing operational commitments and preparedness measures.