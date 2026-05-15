Implement AI-driven GST scrutiny, Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed all revenue-generating departments to intensify efforts to boost the State’s own income while simultaneously pursuing pending central funds.

Reviewing the performance of key departments at the Secretariat, he emphasised that Andhra Pradesh must convert growing investments into higher tax revenues and sustainable economic growth.

Officials reported that State Own Revenue (SOR) rose from Rs 1,04,345 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 1,10,643 crore in 2025–26, marking a 6 percent growth.

Major contributions included Rs 33,679 crore from GST, Rs 10,300 crore from Mines, and Rs 11,047 crore from Stamps and Registrations. For 2026–27, the government has set an ambitious target of Rs 1,27,506 crore, with nearly 38 per cent growth already recorded in the first 42 days of the fiscal year.

Naidu instructed departments such as Mines, Excise, Stamps & Registrations, Commercial Taxes, and Transport to function at full capacity, prevent leakages, and ensure every rupee is utilised effectively.

He noted that resolving land disputes, particularly Section 22A properties, could significantly increase registration revenues. “As investments increase, tax revenues must rise proportionately,” he said.

Calling districts “growth centres,” the Chief Minister stressed that unit-level expansion would help achieve statewide targets faster. He urged departments to adopt innovative systems, improve the Speed of Doing Business, and leverage technology to eliminate tax evasion and irregularities.