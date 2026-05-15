'Kakinada dialysis unit reports 15 deaths in 3 months'

KAKINADA: Fifteen deaths have been reported in the past three months at the Nephroplus Dialysis Unit in Kakinada GGH, while no doctor has been available at the facility since February, as per a complaint filed via the PGRS.

A dialysis unit under the DME has allegedly lacked monitoring and doctor services for four months. Technicians were reportedly administering blood transfusions. A patient’s father complained to the Kakinada Collector seeking appointment of a doctor at the unit.

As per dialysis unit records, four deaths were reported in February, five in March, six in April and two in May. Unit Manager A Baburao, said, “I don’t know the complete unit details.” The unit has 18 beds for general dialysis, three for HCV patients, one for HBsAg patients and one for chronic disease cases. The services, launched on March 28, 2023, will continue until 2027 under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

The facility has a manager, medical officer, four technicians, six staff nurses, four ayahs and two data entry operators. In-charge Superintendent Dr Srinivasan told TNIE that the dialysis unit functioned under the DME and not under Kakinada GGH administration. He said the NTR Vaidya Seva district coordinator monitored the unit and added that the PGRS petition would be forwarded to the DME.

NTR Vaidya Seva Coordinator Radha Krishna said “If lapses caused them, we will notify the government. The unit will be inspected on Friday.”