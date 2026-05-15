NSE CEO highlights India’s stock market growth

VIJAYAWADA: National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan has said that stock markets are playing a pivotal role in India’s economic growth.

Addressing the “Student Skilling and Investor Awareness Program” jointly organised by Vignan’s University, NSE, and SEBI at Vadlamudi in Chebrolu Mandal, he noted that investor participation has grown from just 10–15 lakh in 1994 to nearly 13 crore today.

Market capitalisation has surged to about Rs 470 lakh crore, making India the fourth-largest stock market globally after the US, China, and Japan.

Chauhan announced that an NSE Skill Development Centre will soon be set up at Vignan’s University to train students in trading, financial markets, investments, and equity research. He highlighted that platforms like “NSE Emerge” provide opportunities for startups and small-scale entrepreneurs to raise equity capital. Vignan’s Vice Chairman and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu emphasized that students must go beyond academic degrees and develop financial awareness.