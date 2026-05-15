Rajnath Singh to lay stone for AMCA facility at Andhra's Puttaparthi on Friday

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards strengthening India’s indigenous defence and aerospace capabilities, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will lay the foundation stone for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme facility at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.

The facility, being established by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will comprise the Core Integration, Development and Flight Testing Complex for India’s flagship indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme.

The AMCA programme is designed to advance India’s self-reliance in next-generation combat aviation technologies, including stealth systems, advanced avionics and integrated combat capabilities.

Spread across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi with an estimated project cost of approximately Rs 15,803 crore, the proposed complex will serve as a national hub for aircraft integration, validation, flight testing and certification activities. The project is expected to significantly strengthen India’s strategic aerospace infrastructure while reducing dependence on external testing ecosystems.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has extended comprehensive support for the establishment of the facility through land allotment, infrastructure provision and expedited approvals.

The project is expected to generate nearly 7,500 high-skilled direct employment opportunities over its lifecycle and catalyse the growth of a wider aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Rayalaseema region.

Sri Sathya Sai district has rapidly emerged as a high-potential destination for advanced manufacturing and aerospace-linked investments.