Rajnath Singh to lay stone for AMCA facility at Andhra's Puttaparthi on Friday

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards strengthening India’s indigenous defence and aerospace capabilities, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will lay the foundation stone for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme facility at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.
The facility, being established by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will comprise the Core Integration, Development and Flight Testing Complex for India’s flagship indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme.
The AMCA programme is designed to advance India’s self-reliance in next-generation combat aviation technologies, including stealth systems, advanced avionics and integrated combat capabilities.
Spread across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi with an estimated project cost of approximately Rs 15,803 crore, the proposed complex will serve as a national hub for aircraft integration, validation, flight testing and certification activities. The project is expected to significantly strengthen India’s strategic aerospace infrastructure while reducing dependence on external testing ecosystems.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh has extended comprehensive support for the establishment of the facility through land allotment, infrastructure provision and expedited approvals.
The project is expected to generate nearly 7,500 high-skilled direct employment opportunities over its lifecycle and catalyse the growth of a wider aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in Rayalaseema region.
Sri Sathya Sai district has rapidly emerged as a high-potential destination for advanced manufacturing and aerospace-linked investments.
Its strategic proximity to the Bengaluru aerospace ecosystem, including Kempegowda International Airport and major defence establishments, positions the region as a natural extension of India’s southern aerospace corridor.
The district has also witnessed growing industrial activity across aerospace, defence, electronics, automobile components, metals and allied sectors.
Andhra Pradesh has already established a strong presence in defence manufacturing through investments by leading companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Kalyani Strategic Systems.
Under the Aerospace and Defence Policy 2025-30, the State has identified six specialised clusters focused on naval systems, missiles and ammunition, unmanned systems, aerospace and electronics, aircraft components, defence electronics, precision manufacturing, dedicated testing facilities and defence R&D, creating targeted opportunities for global OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and technology companies. The proposed Space City across Sri Sathya Sai and Tirupati districts is being developed as an integrated ecosystem to support advanced space and aerospace manufacturing, research and innovation.
In parallel, locations such as Lepakshi, Donakonda, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Orvakal are being developed as Aerospace Cities and specialised industrial clusters to enable large-scale integrated manufacturing and high-technology investments.
These initiatives reflect Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to supporting national missions in defence and space while creating globally competitive industrial ecosystems.
Along with the AMCA foundation, stone will also be laid for projects by Premier Explosives Limited, Agneyastra Energetics Limited.
Drogo Drones Private Limited, Dronelab Technologies Pvt Ltd, HC Robotics Pvt Ltd, SenseImage Technologies Private Limited, Aerospace Industries.
In addition, nine more companies are expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding with the Government of AP in the defence and aerospace sector, reinforcing the State’s emergence as a leading destination for strategic manufacturing and innovation-led industrial growth.