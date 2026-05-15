Rs 18.70 crore sanctioned under CGF for temple renovation works in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: The state government has approved financial assistance for 499 temples in 28 districts in the first phase itself, with an estimated allocation of Rs 618.70 crore under the Common Good Fund (CGF) programme for renovation, restoration and reconstruction works in temples across the state.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said the alliance government is committed to protecting the spiritual and cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh by restoring ancient temples and improving facilities for devotees across the state.

“The government is giving top priority to the preservation of historic temples, reconstruction of damaged structures and development of infrastructure in temples that were neglected for years.

Through the Common Good Fund, we are ensuring that temples regain their past glory and continue to serve devotees for generations by undertaking repairs and restoration works,” the minister said.

The alliance government has already sanctioned nearly Rs 832 crore for the renovation and reconstruction of around 706 temples as part of its initiative to protect and preserve temple heritage and improve facilities for devotees while the first phase amount was sanctioned.

Nandyal district received the highest allocation in the state with Rs 102.70 crore sanctioned for renovation works in 55 temples followed by Chittoor with Rs 60.66 crore for 25 temples.

NTR district received Rs 44.99 crore for 30 temples, Guntur got Rs 47.64 crore for 29 temples.