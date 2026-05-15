Tirupati is emerging as AP’s growth engine: Collector S Venateswar

Tirupati district is steadily transforming into a major economic, industrial, tourism and spiritual hub with integrated development across all sectors.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Tirupati District Collector S Venateswar discussed the rapid transformation of Tirupati, highlighting developments in infrastructure, tourism, industries, Smart City projects and water resource management, alongside long-term planning aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The district has advantages through spirituality, tourism, industrial corridors, connectivity and educational institutions. We are now integrating all these strengths to position Tirupati as a global destination.

Highlighting tourism potential, the Collector said the district recorded around 4.20 crore tourist footfall during 2024, primarily driven by pilgrims visiting Sri Venkateswara Temple.

“Tourism is no longer limited to pilgrimage alone. We are expanding into wellness tourism, eco-tourism, MICE tourism, cultural tourism and destination weddings,” he noted.

The proposed Rs 1,226 crore “Tirupati One” project will become a major integrated cultural and convention destination with international standards. The project will help Tirupati emerge as a national convention and wedding destination while generating employment and boosting hospitality infrastructure.

On infrastructure development, he said, “The proposed Greater Tirupati Municipal Corporation expansion aims to accommodate future urban growth by increasing civic limits to over 312 square kilometres. We are planning the city for future generations with better mobility, smart governance, traffic management and integrated urban infrastructure,” he stated.

"Major Smart City projects, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), AI-enabled surveillance systems and adaptive traffic management systems, are nearing completion. And these projects will significantly improve civic administration, traffic regulation, emergency response systems and urban monitoring,” he said.