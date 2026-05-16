Andhra launches ‘Andhralo Chinnarula Chaduvulu’ project to strengthen Anganwadi education

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) A Surya Kumari on Friday launched the ‘Andhralo Chinnarula Chaduvulu’ project aimed at strengthening early childhood education in Anganwadi centres across the state. The project was inaugurated at the Farmers Training Centre in the Irrigation Compound in Vijayawada.

Surya Kumari said the initiative would usher in an educational revolution in Anganwadi centres by improving learning standards among children through play-based education and enhanced training for Anganwadi workers.

Describing Anganwadi workers as the backbone of government welfare schemes, she said they play a crucial role in ensuring benefits reach the last beneficiary. She highlighted the daily challenges faced by Anganwadi staff, including bringing children to centres, preparing meals, uploading data and counselling parents.

Despite shortages of basic infrastructure such as toilets and drinking water facilities in some centres, Anganwadi workers continue to deliver quality services, she said.

The Principal Secretary pointed out that while nearly 11 to 12 lakh children are expected to attend Anganwadi centres in the State, only around 8 to 8.5 lakh are enrolled. She called on voluntary organisations to work with the government and ensure uniformity in training programmes. She suggested involving Anganwadi helpers in educational activities and encouraged Anganwadi workers to collaborate with ASHA workers, ANMs and Gram Sarpanches to boost service delivery.