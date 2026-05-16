Andhra Pradesh HC bars virtual reconciliation in marital disputes

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that video conferencing cannot be permitted for reconciliation proceedings between spouses in matrimonial disputes before Family Courts or Civil Courts.

The court clarified that video conferencing may be allowed only for subsequent stages of trial if reconciliation efforts fail.

Justice Ravinath Tilhari observed that reconciliation proceedings require both husband and wife to be physically present at the same place and time so that the court can properly understand their emotions and interpersonal dynamics.

The judge stated that emotional bonding and meaningful interaction between spouses cannot effectively take place through video conferencing. The court also referred to a Supreme Court ruling in the Shanti case, which had made similar observations regarding the importance of physical presence during mediation and reconciliation in matrimonial matters.