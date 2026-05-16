Andhra ranked second in fake news: NCRB

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the leading states in the country in registering cases related to fake news and rumours circulated through digital platforms, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for the year 2023-24.

The State recorded 346 cases related to circulation of false information, fake news and rumours during 2023-24, ranking second in the country after Uttar Pradesh, which reported 984 cases. Telangana stood third with 343 cases.

The NCRB data reported that most of these cases were registered under Section 353 of the BNS, provisions of the Information Technology Act, and Section 505 of the IPC dealing with statements conducing to public mischief. Authorities noted that misinformation spread through social media, messaging applications and fake online accounts has become a growing challenge for law enforcement agencies.

The NCRB data comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh has also been witnessing a rise in cyber-related offences. Recent crime statistics showed that cybercrime cases in the state increased significantly, with online fraud emerging as the dominant offence category.

Police officials said fake news circulation often triggers communal tension, public panic and reputational damage, prompting stricter monitoring of digital platforms.

“We are implementing a zero tolerance policy towards the false news and sharing fake news and information. All the district unit officers and commissionerates have been directed to immediately undertake a comprehensive cyber sweep and deep intelligence-mapping exercise to identify every such abusive and unlawful handle/person operating within or targeting State.

Cyber crime teams, technical surveillance teams and station house officer level intelligence networks have been activated across the State for continuous monitoring, profiling and actionable intelligence generation,” said the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.