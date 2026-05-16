AP stands for Advanced Pradesh now: Defence Minister Rajnath

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a major defence manufacturing hub with the establishment of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project and several other defence industries in Rayalaseema.

The Chief Minister, along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, laid the foundation stone for the AMCA project and other defence units at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.

They unveiled a plaque of the AMCA Integration and Flight Testing Project being set up by the Aeronautical Development Agency.

They also launched projects promoted by Kalyani Strategic Systems, Agneyastra Energetics, Bharat Dynamics Limited and HFCL.

In addition, the Chief Minister virtually launched five drone manufacturing and technology companies proposed at Drone City in Orvakal of Kurnool district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba had spread the message of peace from Puttaparthi, and now the spiritual town is becoming a strategic defence hub for the country.

“The AMCA project is highly significant for the nation. Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Naidu said.

Rajnath calls AMCA proj a historic chapter in AP

Thanking the Defence Minister for allotting the prestigious project to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said the AMCA project will attract investments of over `15,000 crore and create employment opportunities for around 7,500 people. The AP government had granted approvals for the project at “jet speed” and completed the process for foundation laying in just 36 days, he said.

Rajnath Singh said the AMCA project at Puttaparthi would add a new chapter to the defence history of both Andhra Pradesh and the country.