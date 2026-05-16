AP stands for Advanced Pradesh now: Defence Minister Rajnath

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a major defence manufacturing hub with the establishment of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project and several other defence industries in Rayalaseema.
The Chief Minister, along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, laid the foundation stone for the AMCA project and other defence units at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.
They unveiled a plaque of the AMCA Integration and Flight Testing Project being set up by the Aeronautical Development Agency.
They also launched projects promoted by Kalyani Strategic Systems, Agneyastra Energetics, Bharat Dynamics Limited and HFCL.
In addition, the Chief Minister virtually launched five drone manufacturing and technology companies proposed at Drone City in Orvakal of Kurnool district.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the teachings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba had spread the message of peace from Puttaparthi, and now the spiritual town is becoming a strategic defence hub for the country.
“The AMCA project is highly significant for the nation. Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Naidu said.
Rajnath calls AMCA proj a historic chapter in AP
Thanking the Defence Minister for allotting the prestigious project to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said the AMCA project will attract investments of over `15,000 crore and create employment opportunities for around 7,500 people. The AP government had granted approvals for the project at “jet speed” and completed the process for foundation laying in just 36 days, he said.
Rajnath Singh said the AMCA project at Puttaparthi would add a new chapter to the defence history of both Andhra Pradesh and the country.
He lauded Andhra Pradesh for attracting global technology and defence investments, and remarked that “AP now stands for Advanced Pradesh.”
The AMCA project would manufacture fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft and place India among a select group of countries possessing advanced aircraft integration and flight testing facilities.
BDL would also establish facilities worth Rs 480 crore for manufacturing autonomous underwater systems and next-level torpedoes, enabling India to reduce dependence on imports. The projects related to advanced weapons, torpedoes, electrical fuses and drone technologies would strengthen India’s defence self-reliance and support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.
Rajnath Singh witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with seven companies involving investments of `4,460 crore and employment opportunities for around 6,400 people.
The companies include Bharat Forge, Raghuvanshi Machine Tools, Sagar Defence Engineering, NIBE Group, PMT Defence, Chakravyuh Dynamics and Indus Bridge Ventures. Earlier, the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister went round the display of missiles, torpedoes, hand grenades, modern rifles and a model of the AMCA fighter aircraft showcased at the venue.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the AMCA project would rewrite the history of the erstwhile undivided Anantapur district by bringing massive investments and generating large scale employment in the defence sector.
Describing the project as a “return gift” to Anantapur for strongly backing the NDA in the elections, Lokesh said the region, which witnessed industrial growth with the arrival of Kia car plant, would now enter a new phase of development with fighter jet manufacturing. He termed the alliance between Naidu and Narendra Modi as a “powerful combination” driving investments and infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said Rayalaseema, particularly Anantapur, was once known for drought and barren lands. Now, it has transformed into a centre for advanced industries, aviation and defence projects. The NDA government has completely changed the landscape of the region, the Union Minister said.