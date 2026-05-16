CM Naidu assures justice to families displaced by Polavaram project

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to complete the construction of Polavaram Project and welfare of project-displaced families. He said the government is committed to ensuring that displaced persons do not suffer losses due to the project.
After returning to Amaravati from his Puttaparthi tour on Friday, the Chief Minister met families displaced by the Polavaram Project at his camp office. During the meeting, he distributed Rs 306.61 crore towards compensation and Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) packages for project-affected persons and handed over house keys to beneficiaries in R&R colonies.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that 62.05 acres had been identified for house site pattas and 520.02 acres under the land-to-land rehabilitation model.
A total of `2,250 crore paid in four installments.The coalition government has so far disbursed compensation in four phases to displaced families. The fourth installment was released on Friday, coinciding with Sir Aurthur Cotton Jayanti. Since the coalition government assumed office, nearly 29,936 displaced persons have received compensation amounting to approximately `2,250 crore.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said “It is a matter of happiness to meet Polavaram displaced families on Cotton Jayanti and provide R&R assistance. We have commitment towards the Polavaram Project and affection towards the displaced.”
He emphasized that farmers who surrendered their land for the project should not face hardship or injustice.
“My intention is that farmers who gave land for the project should never suffer losses or difficulties. We created Polavaram district specifically for the people of this region,” he said.
The CM added that the government would leverage technology to improve family incomes and develop tribal constituencies like Polavaram and Rampachodavaram into model constituencies.
The Chief Minister assured that the Polavaram Project would be completed within the planned timeline. No displaced person will face injustice. Whether it is a project, township, or industry, it is ultimately farmers who sacrifice their lands. I will not allow injustice to happen to displaced families,” he stated.
Criticizing the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that neglect had damaged the project’s diaphragm wall and delayed progress.
“Had our government continued after 2019, Polavaram would have been completed by 2020. The previous administration changed officials, replaced contractors, and damaged the project,” he said.
Naidu stated that the current government had put the project back on track and reiterated the target of completing Polavaram before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams and dedicating it to the nation.
The members of displaced families shared their experiences and explained ground realities to the Chief Minister.
Expressing confidence in the coalition government, they said that compensation payments had resumed in a structured manner.
Several beneficiaries appreciated the four phases of compensation disbursed over the last 23 months and pointed to improvements in R&R implementation.