CM Naidu assures justice to families displaced by Polavaram project

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to complete the construction of Polavaram Project and welfare of project-displaced families. He said the government is committed to ensuring that displaced persons do not suffer losses due to the project.

After returning to Amaravati from his Puttaparthi tour on Friday, the Chief Minister met families displaced by the Polavaram Project at his camp office. During the meeting, he distributed Rs 306.61 crore towards compensation and Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) packages for project-affected persons and handed over house keys to beneficiaries in R&R colonies.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 62.05 acres had been identified for house site pattas and 520.02 acres under the land-to-land rehabilitation model.

A total of `2,250 crore paid in four installments.The coalition government has so far disbursed compensation in four phases to displaced families. The fourth installment was released on Friday, coinciding with Sir Aurthur Cotton Jayanti. Since the coalition government assumed office, nearly 29,936 displaced persons have received compensation amounting to approximately `2,250 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said “It is a matter of happiness to meet Polavaram displaced families on Cotton Jayanti and provide R&R assistance. We have commitment towards the Polavaram Project and affection towards the displaced.”

He emphasized that farmers who surrendered their land for the project should not face hardship or injustice.

“My intention is that farmers who gave land for the project should never suffer losses or difficulties. We created Polavaram district specifically for the people of this region,” he said.

The CM added that the government would leverage technology to improve family incomes and develop tribal constituencies like Polavaram and Rampachodavaram into model constituencies.