Heatwave, thunderstorms likely on May 16th across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The APSDMA warned of mixed weather conditions across the State, with heat on one hand and the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on the other hand on Friday. In an official release, the authority forecast that maximum temperatures ranging between 40-42 °C are likely to prevail on Saturday in Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal and Kadapa.

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions are expected in 19 mandals, while 30 mandals may experience heatwave. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain urged the people to take precautions against both heatwaves and lightning strikes.

He said an upper air cyclonic circulation associated with a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal could trigger cloudy weather and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday.