Lapses flagged at Kakinada dialysis unit after 15 deaths

KAKINADA : Several lapses have been identified at the Nephroplus dialysis unit on the premises of Kakinada Government General Hospital. These allegedly resulted in multiple deaths over the past three months.

Following a PGRS complaint, Dr Pasupuleti Radha Krishna, NTR Vaidya Seva’s Kakinada district coordinator, inspected the dialysis records on Friday and flagged the lapses. He told TNIE that the matter will be reported to the Kakinada district collector and the Director of Medical Education (DME).

The government pays Rs 1,136 per dialysis session under the MoU, which mandates a nephrologist and two medical officers. Patient attendants alleged the nephrologist visits only once a month and no duty doctor has attended for three months.

In-charge superintendent of Kakinada GGH, Dr Srinivasan, told TNIE that the dialysis unit is under DME control, not Kakinada GGH. He said the NTR Vaidya Seva district coordinator monitors the unit, and the PGRS petition will be forwarded to the DME.

NTR Vaidya Seva district coordinator Dr Pasupuleti Radha Krishna stated that many lapses related to the deaths have been found. He said these would be reported to the collector and the DME as soon as possible.

T Suresh Kumar, cluster head of the Nephroplus Dialysis company, speaking on the dialysis unit’s operations, said the unit doctor has resigned but is still serving the notice period. He added that a manager was recently appointed, and doctors will be appointed to cover three shifts within 10 days.