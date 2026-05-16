TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi named Simhachalam Board chief

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has constituted a new Trust Board for the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Varu Devasthanam at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday by the Revenue (Vigilance-VII/Endowments) Department under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

Former Union minister and senior TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed Chairperson of the Trust Board.

The government has nominated 17 members to the Board representing various Assembly constituencies across the State. The members include Makena Sitaram Patrudu (Naveen) from Srungavarapukota, Kasireddy Damodhar and Chalamuri Bharathi from Bheemili, Karaka Devudu and Neetipalli Mahesh from Pendurthi, Kanakala Murlimohan from Vizianagaram, Vempadapu Annapurna from Cheepurupalli, and Beethala Neeraja Lakshmi Kumari from Araku Valley (ST).

Other members include Madhupada Sanyasi Rao and Peddisetti Usha Sree from Visakhapatnam, Dr Sri Dharani Bandla from Narasaraopet, Lalitha Jyothi from Punganur, Guttikonda Sri Latha from Visakhapatnam North, Susarapu Ganapathi Rao from Tekkali, Challangi Gnaneswari from Paderu (ST), and Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao from Anaparthy.

As per the orders, the senior-most Pradhana Archaka of the temple will serve as an ex-officio member of the Trust Board.

The tenure of the newly constituted Board will be two years from the date of taking the oath of office and secrecy.

The government also directed the Commissioner of Endowments to take necessary steps to administer the oath to the newly appointed trustees in accordance with the provisions of the Endowments Act and relevant rules.