Andhra Pradesh Health Dept tightens biomedical waste disposal norms in hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has ordered an immediate review of biomedical waste management systems in teaching hospitals across the State following a recent incident at the Vijayawada GGH.
Acting on directions issued by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Radhika Reddy instructed superintendents of teaching hospitals to submit detailed reports on the present status of biomedical waste management, transportation, and disposal mechanisms by Monday.
In the orders issued to hospital authorities, the DME sought details regarding the maintenance of biomedical waste storage rooms, security measures adopted at entry points, and methods being used to ensure doors remain securely closed.
The hospitals were asked to furnish information regarding approvals obtained from the State Pollution Control Board and the validity of such authorisations.
The DME directed hospital administrations to ensure that biomedical waste storage rooms are monitored via CCTV. The reports must explain how biomedical waste is being transported through vehicles and the procedures followed for shifting waste from operation theatres, labs, and other departments to storage rooms, along with supporting documentation.
Referring to the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, the DME instructed hospital superintendents to monitor biomedical waste disposal systems daily.
The department also ordered teaching hospitals to conduct training programmes for doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, laboratory staff, operation theatre personnel, security staff, and medical students on scientific biomedical waste handling practices. The training will focus on segregation of waste using colour-coded bags, safe transportation, and compliance with prescribed standards.
Officials said the reports submitted by the teaching hospitals would be reviewed at a high level by the department.
Meanwhile, the Health Department initiated action over the incident at Vijayawada GGH where a dog was found carrying a severed human limb that had reportedly been removed during surgery.
Taking note of it, the hospital superintendent issued a show-cause notice to Resident Medical Officer (RMO) over alleged supervisory lapses.
A sanitation worker connected to the incident was removed from duty, while a notice was also served to the private agency responsible for biomedical waste management.