Andhra Pradesh Health Dept tightens biomedical waste disposal norms in hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department has ordered an immediate review of biomedical waste management systems in teaching hospitals across the State following a recent incident at the Vijayawada GGH.

Acting on directions issued by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Radhika Reddy instructed superintendents of teaching hospitals to submit detailed reports on the present status of biomedical waste management, transportation, and disposal mechanisms by Monday.

In the orders issued to hospital authorities, the DME sought details regarding the maintenance of biomedical waste storage rooms, security measures adopted at entry points, and methods being used to ensure doors remain securely closed.

The hospitals were asked to furnish information regarding approvals obtained from the State Pollution Control Board and the validity of such authorisations.

The DME directed hospital administrations to ensure that biomedical waste storage rooms are monitored via CCTV. The reports must explain how biomedical waste is being transported through vehicles and the procedures followed for shifting waste from operation theatres, labs, and other departments to storage rooms, along with supporting documentation.

Referring to the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, the DME instructed hospital superintendents to monitor biomedical waste disposal systems daily.