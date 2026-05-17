Andhra Pradesh NGO rescues, reunites 75-year-old Bengal woman with family after 35 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 75-year-old woman identified as Geetha Biswas was safely reunited with her son and daughter-in-law in Kharija Kakribari in West Bengal after being separated from her family for nearly 35 years.

Geetha has two sons and daughters. Following the death of her younger son at the age of 11, her mental health reportedly deteriorated. At around 36 years of age, she left her home and went missing, leaving the family devastated and deprived of a mother’s care for decades.

In December 2025, AUTD staff rescued Geetha near the railway station in Vizag and shifted her to the TSR Women Shelter Home. She received treatment and care via Shraddha, following which her condition improved significantly.

She was taken from Vizag to her native village, where her son and daughter-in-law received her warmly at Howrah.

“Family members became emotional when Geetha asked about her husband, unaware that he had passed away nearly two years ago,” AUTD secretary Pragada Vasu said, adding that the family expressed gratitude to AUTD and the Shraddha organisation for reuniting their mother, whom they had long believed was no more.