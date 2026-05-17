‘Aranya Sri’ pilot project launched in Andhra Pradesh to boost tribal livelihoods through bamboo farming

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A pilot project titled ‘Aranya Sri — Forest-Based Prosperity’ was launched on Friday at Gondigudem village in Chintoor mandal of Polavaram district to promote sustainable bamboo cultivation and empower tribal women through self-help groups.

Polavaram District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said the initiative was launched under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to improve tribal livelihoods through forest-based economic activities.

The project will be implemented in 15 villages across two forest divisions, with plans to raise nearly 100,000 bamboo plants. The Collector said 50 per cent of the income generated would go to women’s self-help groups. Training will also be provided to women in making bamboo handicrafts and decorative products.

State ST Commission Chairman S Bojji Reddy said the programme would help women achieve financial independence and improve family incomes.