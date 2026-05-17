CM Naidu launches month-long ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra initiative was launched to build a cleaner, healthier and economically stronger Andhra Pradesh through public participation and social transformation.
Participating in the Swarna Andhra-Swatcha Andhra programme at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district, the Chief Minister said cleanliness should become a habit extending beyond homes and offices to roads, villages and public spaces.
Addressing a public meeting, Naidu said the government had already cleared 121 lakh MT of legacy waste during the last 23 months and would achieve 100 per cent waste clearance by June. He said he had participated in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme for the 17th time since assuming office. “Swachhandhra is not merely a government programme. It is a people’s movement. Social transformation is essential to achieve the vision of a clean Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
The Chief Minister announced the launch of ‘Operation Clean Sweep’, a month-long statewide special drive involving officials and public representatives to improve sanitation standards across urban and rural areas.
Under the Swachh Patham campaign, special efforts are being taken to keep roads clean, he said, recalling that heaps of garbage seen during his earlier padayatra inspired the initiative. He stressed the need to completely ban single-use plastics and urged citizens to adopt environmentally responsible practices.
Naidu said waste-to-energy plants, segregation units and composting systems were being established across the State to eliminate dumping yards and promote a circular economy. Swachh Raths are also being deployed to collect solid and electronic waste, while ‘Magic Drains’ are being constructed in villages to prevent wastewater overflow. He added that rooftop solar systems were being installed on government buildings to generate electricity and said the ‘Mustabu’ programme was teaching students cleanliness and self-confidence.
The Chief Minister said the government’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047 aimed to transform Andhra Pradesh into a Rs 2.4 trillion economy with a per capita income of Rs 54 lakh by 2047 while reducing economic inequalities and improving living standards. Highlighting national recognition received by Andhra Pradesh panchayats, he cited Kandulavari Palli in Chittoor district and Kanipakam as model villages. He said the State had won eight national awards under the department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Naidu said welfare could be sustained only through wealth creation and referred to the P4 initiative, under which affluent families are encouraged to support poorer households. Under the programme, the top 10 per cent of society would help uplift the bottom 20 per cent, he explained.
The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh had signed investment agreements worth Rs 23 lakh crore during the last 23 months, expected to generate nearly 24 lakh jobs. He expressed confidence that India would emerge as a leading global power by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Focusing on Uttarandhra’s development, Naidu said Visakhapatnam had attracted Google while Rayalaseema secured a fighter aircraft manufacturing project. Reliance was investing Rs 1 lakh crore in a data centre, while Cognizant and TCS were also expanding operations in the State, he said.
He announced that the Bhogapuram airport would be inaugurated in July and said Mulapeta port and a proposed airport at Palasa would further boost regional growth.
Naidu also announced timelines for key irrigation projects, including Madduvalasa Stage-2 by January 2027, Hiramandalam lift irrigation by April 2027, Vamsadhara Phase-2 Stage-2 by July 2027 and Janjavathi by 2027. He promised to complete the long-pending Neradi barrage project within three years.
Criticising the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that the State witnessed disorder and misinformation between 2019 and 2024 and accused the former regime of neglecting development and public assets.
As part of austerity measures during his district tour, the Chief Minister travelled with only a four-vehicle convoy. Later, he inspected development stalls and interacted with artisans, officials and public representatives.
Ministers Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and others were present.