CM Naidu launches month-long ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra initiative was launched to build a cleaner, healthier and economically stronger Andhra Pradesh through public participation and social transformation.

Participating in the Swarna Andhra-Swatcha Andhra programme at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district, the Chief Minister said cleanliness should become a habit extending beyond homes and offices to roads, villages and public spaces.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu said the government had already cleared 121 lakh MT of legacy waste during the last 23 months and would achieve 100 per cent waste clearance by June. He said he had participated in the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme for the 17th time since assuming office. “Swachhandhra is not merely a government programme. It is a people’s movement. Social transformation is essential to achieve the vision of a clean Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of ‘Operation Clean Sweep’, a month-long statewide special drive involving officials and public representatives to improve sanitation standards across urban and rural areas.

Under the Swachh Patham campaign, special efforts are being taken to keep roads clean, he said, recalling that heaps of garbage seen during his earlier padayatra inspired the initiative. He stressed the need to completely ban single-use plastics and urged citizens to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

Naidu said waste-to-energy plants, segregation units and composting systems were being established across the State to eliminate dumping yards and promote a circular economy. Swachh Raths are also being deployed to collect solid and electronic waste, while ‘Magic Drains’ are being constructed in villages to prevent wastewater overflow. He added that rooftop solar systems were being installed on government buildings to generate electricity and said the ‘Mustabu’ programme was teaching students cleanliness and self-confidence.