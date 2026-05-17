Four NREGS workers mowed down by lorry in Kakinada

KAKINADA: Four women NREGS workers were killed and two others injured after a lorry hit them near Kovvuru village in Kakinada district on Saturday while they were marking attendance through a biometric system due to lack of mobile connectivity at their worksite.

Villagers from Cheediga and relatives of the deceased staged a protest at the accident site, alleging negligence by the lorry driver and the Upadi technical assistant.

According to Kakinada Rural Circle Inspector Chaitanya Krishna and Indrapalem Sub-Inspector M Veerababu, around 20 Upadi workers had gone to Kovvuru bridge to mark attendance because mobile signals were unavailable at their worksite in Kovvuru village.

While the workers were taking photographs for attendance, a lorry travelling from Yanam to Kakinada via Pagadala Peta on the bypass road allegedly rammed into the group at high speed.

The deceased were identified as Vasamsetti Satyavathi, Palika Krishnaveni, Kada Chittemma and Chelluri Annavaram. Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem.

The injured, Palika Nagamani and Mattaparti Arun Kumari, were admitted to hospitals.