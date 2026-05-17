Freight charges set to increase as Andhra tops nation again in petrol, diesel prices

VIJAYAWADA: With petrol touching Rs 113.03 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 100.70, Andhra Pradesh has once again emerged as the costliest States in the country for fuel consumers, largely due to high State-level VAT and local cesses.

Even before the recent Rs 3 hike approved for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh remained significantly higher than neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Kerala. Industry representatives and transport operators argue that the State’s taxation policy has kept fuel prices elevated for years, increasing the burden on households and businesses alike.

For every litre of petrol priced at around Rs 109 earlier, consumers paid only about 42-45 per cent towards the base fuel cost. Around Rs 19 to Rs 22 went towards Central excise duty, Rs 2.84 as dealer commission, while more than Rs 26 was collected through State VAT and local cesses, including road cess.

The latest increase has triggered fears of another round of inflation. Economists and trade bodies warn that rising fuel costs will directly affect transport, agriculture, manufacturing and retail sectors, eventually pushing up prices of essential commodities.

According to industry estimates, middle-class and low-income families may now spend nearly Rs 1,000 extra every month on fuel and related expenses. Transport operators and small industries expect their monthly operating costs to rise between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.