Hybrid Mahanadu upsets Nellore cadre

NELLORE: Just days before the annual conclave, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) dealt a blow to its Nellore workers by scrapping plans for a grand physical conclave at Kovur, opting instead for a hybrid format broadcast from the party’s Mangalagiri headquarters - a decision that has left grassroots leaders visibly disheartened after weeks of spirited preparation.

The disappointment runs deep, given what was at stake. Hosting Mahanadu in Nellore would have been a historic first since the party’s founding in the early 1980s. The prospect had electrified local cadres, riding high after the TDP-led NDA alliance swept all 10 Assembly constituencies in the district during the 2024 elections - the party’s strongest performance in the region in years.

Nellore’s political history has long been a story of shifting loyalties. Congress held sway over the district from 1955, dominating most Assembly segments until 1989, barring the 1967 polls. The TDP began chipping away at that dominance through the 1994 and 1999 elections before the political pendulum swung back. The 2024 result, however, saw the NDA sweep extinguish YSRCP’s presence in the district entirely.

The road to Kovur was itself a detour. The party had originally earmarked Srikakulam for Mahanadu - 2026, but logistical complications - chiefly the overlap with the Bhogapuram airport inauguration - forced a last-minute pivot to Nellore. What followed was a burst of energetic planning, with nearly seven lakh attendees expected for the concluding public meeting on May 29.