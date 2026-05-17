Lanka expresses concern over deaths at Nephroplus Dialysis Unit in Kakinada

KAKINADA: Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the 20-Point Implementation Programme, has expressed serious concern over the reported deaths at the Nephroplus Dialysis Unit in Kakinada and suggested issuing a notice to the company for cancellation of its contract.

The issue gained attention following a report published by The New Indian Express titled ‘Lapses flagged at Kakinada dialysis unit after 15 deaths’.

During a review meeting held at the Kakinada Collectorate on Saturday, Dinakar urged District Collector Harendhira Prasad to take action against the company. He said the government was paying the firm to provide proper dialysis services, but internal lapses had allegedly led to the deaths, which could affect the government’s image.

The dialysis unit, functioning within the Government General Hospital premises, reportedly witnessed a rise in deaths between December 2025 and April 2026 due to a shortage of doctors and technicians.

Dinakar questioned NTR Vaidya Seva District Coordinator Dr Pasupuleti Radha Krishna over the lack of monitoring and directed him to submit a detailed report to the Collector and the Director of Medical Education.

Later, Kakinada GGH Superintendent Dr N Srinivasan informed the meeting that the dialysis unit functions directly under the DME and not under the hospital administration.