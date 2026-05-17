TTD plans heavy toll fee on petrol, diesel vehicles at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to roll out sweeping reforms that could redefine the sacred hill shrine as both a spiritual and an ecological landmark.

Speaking to TNIE, TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra outlined plans to impose heavy toll fee on petrol and diesel vehicles, build a Rs 500-crore township at Alipiri, and strict enforcement of ‘Silence Zone’.

“Don’t panic, toll fee will not be imposed so soon,” Ravichandra clarified. “But the stringent high tariff is needed, because the hill shrine is witnessing an average of 8,000 vehicles a day. Electric vehicles will be exempted from toll fee. Charging stations will be set up. EV public transport is being introduced to encourage pilgrims and officials to adopt greener alternatives,” he explained.

“The TTD will adopt a phased approach to replace fossil fuel vehicles with electric ones, and we are going to establish recharge stations and charging points at Tirumala soon,” he added.

By promoting electric vehicles, the TTD is not only protecting the fragile environment of the sacred hills but also contributing to the State’s broader energy security goals at a time of global uncertainty. The AP government has been pursuing an austerity drive in the wake of the West Asia crisis, which has disrupted fuel supply chains and pushed up import costs.

Against this backdrop, the Tirumala shrine’s shift towards electric mobility is being seen as a complementary measure that reduces dependence on fossil fuels while aligning with the State’s fiscal discipline.

“In real terms, the TTD is contemplating minimising the footfall at Tirumala, so that every visit becomes a blissful halt,” Ravichandra explained.