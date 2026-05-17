TTD plans heavy toll fee on petrol, diesel vehicles at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to roll out sweeping reforms that could redefine the sacred hill shrine as both a spiritual and an ecological landmark.
Speaking to TNIE, TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra outlined plans to impose heavy toll fee on petrol and diesel vehicles, build a Rs 500-crore township at Alipiri, and strict enforcement of ‘Silence Zone’.
“Don’t panic, toll fee will not be imposed so soon,” Ravichandra clarified. “But the stringent high tariff is needed, because the hill shrine is witnessing an average of 8,000 vehicles a day. Electric vehicles will be exempted from toll fee. Charging stations will be set up. EV public transport is being introduced to encourage pilgrims and officials to adopt greener alternatives,” he explained.
“The TTD will adopt a phased approach to replace fossil fuel vehicles with electric ones, and we are going to establish recharge stations and charging points at Tirumala soon,” he added.
By promoting electric vehicles, the TTD is not only protecting the fragile environment of the sacred hills but also contributing to the State’s broader energy security goals at a time of global uncertainty. The AP government has been pursuing an austerity drive in the wake of the West Asia crisis, which has disrupted fuel supply chains and pushed up import costs.
Against this backdrop, the Tirumala shrine’s shift towards electric mobility is being seen as a complementary measure that reduces dependence on fossil fuels while aligning with the State’s fiscal discipline.
“In real terms, the TTD is contemplating minimising the footfall at Tirumala, so that every visit becomes a blissful halt,” Ravichandra explained.
He stressed that the intention is not to discourage devotees but to ensure that each pilgrimage is marked by serenity, sustainability, and spiritual focus. By curbing unnecessary vehicular inflows and encouraging EV adoption, the TTD hopes to cut noise, emissions, and congestion, thereby preserving the sanctity of the Seven Hills.
Officials note that the phased replacement of petrol and diesel vehicles with electric ones, coupled with the establishment of charging stations and EV-based public transport, will ease the burden on the State’s fuel economy.
This approach mirrors the government’s austerity measures, which emphasise conservation and efficiency across departments. In this way, the TTD reforms are not isolated temple policies but part of a wider narrative of fiscal prudence and energy resilience.
The Rs 500-crore Alipiri township project is another cornerstone of the plan. “We have conducted a survey and found more than 150 acres of land around the spot. We are going to utilise it keeping in view transport needs of 2050 ,” he explained.
The integrated township will provide accommodation, parking, food hubs, and facilities for pooja and family rituals, ensuring devotees can access all amenities at the foothills rather than crowding Tirumala. “Facilities available at Tirumala will also be available at Alipiri. We call it the foothills of Tirumala,” he EO said.
The TTD is simultaneously enforcing a strict ‘No Horn Zone’ under its ‘Silence Zone Branding’. “We need to reduce the sound by at least 80% at present. The sacred hills bless its disciples at every step when we bring back its glory,” Ravichandra remarked. The plan includes behavioral nudges, technological penalties, and exclusive traffic policies.
Other initiatives include a Rs 100-crore upgrade of the Annadanam kitchen and AI-enabled warehouse management. “We will channelise devotees straight to the dining hall, not through queue lines,” the TTD EO said, adding that land has been earmarked for a 15-acre AI-monitored warehouse once the Trust Board approval is secured.