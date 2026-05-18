15 districts in Andhra likely to experience severe heatwave on Tuesday

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a public advisory urging citizens to take precautions against intensifying heatwave conditions. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain highlighted the risks posed by rising temperatures, hot winds, and humidity, stressing that vulnerable groups such as those with heart ailments, diabetes, and blood pressure should avoid exposure to the sun.

On Sunday, Markapuram district’s Kambham recorded the State’s highest temperature at 43.3°C. Across 14 districts, 65 mandals registered maximum temperature of above 40°C.

The agency forecast that on Monday (May 18), 15 districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa and Tirupati are likely to experience severe heat, with maximum temperature ranging between 42°C and 44°C.

Severe hot winds are expected in 28 mandals of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, with another 21 mandals likely to face similar conditions. On Tuesday, the intensity is projected to rise further, with 84 mandals under severe heatwave impact and 245 mandals facing hot winds.

The APSDMA advised people to avoid venturing outdoors during peak heat hours, consume plenty of fluids protect themselves from hot winds entering the ears.

Meanwhile, a trough extending from Vidarbha across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu up to Mannar is expected to trigger scattered thunderstorms with lightning in districts such as Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor. Farmers and cattle herders have been warned not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms and move immediately into safe structures.