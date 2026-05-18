Andhra Pradesh to set up India’s first Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the importance of secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure, and cyber resilience for the future of nations.

The CM has announced that SRM University-AP, Amaravati, in collaboration with C-DOT, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and Amaravati Quantum Valley, will establish India’s first Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed.

The facility will enable advanced research and testing in quantum communication hardware, photonic and optical systems, encryption technologies, secure network infrastructure, and next-generation cyber defence solutions.

Naidu noted that the initiative follows the launch of the Quantum Computing Reference Facilities on April 14 and represents another step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem in Amaravati.

Chandrababu Naidu further stated that the project reinforces the State’s commitment to Make in India technologies, secure digital infrastructure, and positioning Amaravati as a hub for frontier technologies, advanced manufacturing, deep-tech innovation and other subjects.