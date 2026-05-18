Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to set up India’s first Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed in Amaravati

SRM University-AP, C-DOT and DoT will develop the facility for quantum communication research, encryption and cyber defence, boosting the state’s push in frontier technologies.
The facility will enable advanced research and testing in quantum communication hardware, photonic and optical systems, encryption technologies, secure network infrastructure, and next-generation cyber defence solutions.
The facility will enable advanced research and testing in quantum communication hardware, photonic and optical systems, encryption technologies, secure network infrastructure, and next-generation cyber defence solutions.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the importance of secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure, and cyber resilience for the future of nations.

The CM has announced that SRM University-AP, Amaravati, in collaboration with C-DOT, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and Amaravati Quantum Valley, will establish India’s first Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed.

The facility will enable advanced research and testing in quantum communication hardware, photonic and optical systems, encryption technologies, secure network infrastructure, and next-generation cyber defence solutions.

Naidu noted that the initiative follows the launch of the Quantum Computing Reference Facilities on April 14 and represents another step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem in Amaravati.

Chandrababu Naidu further stated that the project reinforces the State’s commitment to Make in India technologies, secure digital infrastructure, and positioning Amaravati as a hub for frontier technologies, advanced manufacturing, deep-tech innovation and other subjects.