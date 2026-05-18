Andhra Pradesh’s 2,000-acre land bank powers AMCA aerospace project in Sri Sathya Sai district

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh has officially entered India’s aerospace map with the foundation stone laid on May 15, 2026 for the Integration and Flight Testing Complex of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO.

The ceremony capped nearly two years of sustained lobbying and meticulous groundwork by the Andhra Pradesh Government, which began its efforts in June 2024 amid stiff competition from several States, each vying for the Rs 1 lakh crore investment potential and the manufacturing of 140 advanced fighter aircraft.

The breakthrough was achieved through a series of decisive interventions. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2025, formally requesting a Defence Corridor and pressing for the AMCA project’s allocation to Andhra Pradesh.

Letters in May and September 2025 reinforced the demand, while the Industry Minister followed up with direct engagements. By October 2025, ADA teams inspected the proposed site near Puttaparthi airstrip, and State officials assured DRDO leadership of full facilitation.